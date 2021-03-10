Compher (upper body) won't be available for Wednesday's game against Arizona, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Compher will miss a third straight contest Wednesday and remains without a concrete timetable for his return. Either way, he's only picked up four points through 21 games this season, so most fantasy managers won't need to track his status.
