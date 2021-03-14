Compher (upper body) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Kings, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Compher will watch from the press box for a fifth straight game. He's been skating with the team, so the 25-year-old is likely closing in on a return. His next chance to play is Tuesday against the Ducks.
