Compher broke his thumb during Thursday's game against the Blues, Bleacher Report's Adrian Dater reports.

The 22-year-old pivot will reportedly be sidelined for "awhile" with his injury, so the Avalanche will likely need to recall a forward from the minors to round out their depth up front for the foreseeable future. Compher has tallied three points in seven games this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories