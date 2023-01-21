Compher notched a power-play assist in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.
Compher has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight games, logging a goal and four helpers in that span. He set up a Valeri Nichushkin tally early in the second period Friday. Compher is fast approaching his career-high 33 points from last season -- he's at nine goals and 20 helpers through 44 contests in 2022-23. The 27-year-old has added 84 shots on net, 43 blocked shots and nine power-play points while filling a top-six role regularly for the first time in his career.
