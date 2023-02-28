Compher logged an assist, three shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Compher set up the second of Mikko Rantanen's two tallies in the game. In February, Compher has filled the second-line center role well with two goals and nine assists through 10 contests. The 27-year-old now has 41 points, 115 shots on net, 68 blocks and a plus-7 rating through 58 outings overall in what's easily been the best year of his career.