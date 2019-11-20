Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tacks on assist
Compher posted an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Flames.
Compher set up Vladislav Kamenev's goal in the second period, which made it 3-0 Avalanche at the time. Compher has three assists in his last two games. The 24-year-old has registered 11 points and a plus-12 rating through 18 contests, while adding 28 shots on goal and 15 blocked shots.
