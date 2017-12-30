Compher scored the game-winning power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime victory over the Maple Leafs on Friday.

The 22-year-old didn't do much in regulation, posting a minus-2 rating with no shots, but his first shot on goal in overtime won it for the Avalanche. At minus-15, Compher is a liability in the plus-minus category, but he has been a steady scoring contributor, recording seven goals and 13 points in 31 games. He's scored three times in the last five contests.