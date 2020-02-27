Compher scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.

Compher buried a Joonas Donskoi centering pass with 8:07 left in regulation to break a 2-2 deadlock. He also set up Gabriel Landeskog's power-play goal that opened the scoring in the first period. Compher, who hadn't had a multi-point game since Jan. 7, has two goals and an assist over his past three games. The 24-year-old has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 58 games and is a career-high plus-12.