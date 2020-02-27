Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Third-period goal downs Sabres
Compher scored the game-winning goal and added an assist with three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over Buffalo.
Compher buried a Joonas Donskoi centering pass with 8:07 left in regulation to break a 2-2 deadlock. He also set up Gabriel Landeskog's power-play goal that opened the scoring in the first period. Compher, who hadn't had a multi-point game since Jan. 7, has two goals and an assist over his past three games. The 24-year-old has 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 58 games and is a career-high plus-12.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Capitalizes on turnover•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Not shooting as often•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Distributes assist Sunday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Looking for more shots•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores twice in losing cause•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Piles on with PPG•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.