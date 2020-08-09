Compher scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 OT loss to Vegas on Saturday.

Compher came within a point of equaling his career mark (32 points) last season and he sure looked confident Saturday. He tied the game at 3-3 with just 1:02 left in the game when he jammed the puck home after Nazem Kadri hit the crossbar. Compher is one of the team's PK men, but also saw a bit of time on the power play Saturday.