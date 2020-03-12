Compher scored the game-winning goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

Compher got a piece of Cale Makar's shot in overtime, beating Rangers goalie Alexandar Georgiev for the decisive tally. During Wednesday's game, Compher skated a team-high 25:38 in a top-line role. He saw such significant usage because Nathan MacKinnon and Nazem Kadri are both out with lower-body injuries. Through 67 games this year, Compher has 11 goals, 31 points and 106 shots. He could be worth a look in DFS as long as he's needed in a big role.