Compher collected two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

The 27-year-old had a hand in the Avs' first and last goals of the afternoon. Compher's top-six role and spot on the second power-play unit has led to five multi-point performances in the last 16 games, but only three goals and 12 points in total over that stretch as his production remains erratic. Even so, he's already put together a career-best season with 34 points (10 goals, 24 helpers) in 54 contests.