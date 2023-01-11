Compher scored a goal on five shots, dished an assist, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Panthers.

Compher ended a three-game point drought. Prior to that skid, he'd gotten on the scoresheet in four straight outings, so he's been a bit streaky lately. For the season, the 27-year-old center is up to eight goals, 16 assists, 77 shots on net, 39 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating through 39 contests. With Mikko Rantanen on his wing, Compher may have a bit more fantasy appeal in the short term.