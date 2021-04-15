Compher scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Blues.

Compher assisted on Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's first-period goal before scoring one of his own in the second. The 26-year-old Compher has only two multi-point efforts this year. He's up to six tallies, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 19 PIM and a plus-6 rating in 35 outings.