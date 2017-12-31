Compher (upper body) will be sidelined until at least Jan. 13 versus the Stars, per Adrian Dater of BSN Denver.

Compher's timeline won't see him back in action until after the Avs' bye week. Prior to getting hurt, the center has tallied three goals in his previous five outings. In addition to his even-strength contributions, the Illinois native has registered five power-play points in 31 games, while logging 2:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage.