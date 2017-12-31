Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Unavailable for next four outings
Compher (upper body) will be sidelined until at least Jan. 13 versus the Stars, per Adrian Dater of BSN Denver.
Compher's timeline won't see him back in action until after the Avs' bye week. Prior to getting hurt, the center has tallied three goals in his previous five outings. In addition to his even-strength contributions, the Illinois native has registered five power-play points in 31 games, while logging 2:22 of ice time per game with the man advantage.
More News
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Dealing with upper-body ailment•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Tallies overtime winner•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Scores lone marker against Devils•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Quiet since returning from injury•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Will suit up Friday•
-
Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Shows up for practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...