Compher (thumb) will return to the lineup against the Senators on Friday, Adrian Dater of BSN Denver reports.

Compher slots back into the game-day lineup following a six-game absence due to his thumb ailment. The center's return comes just in time as Carl Soderberg (personal) will not be available for the team's back-to-back series with Ottawa in Stockholm, Sweden. Prior to getting hurt, Compher was bogged down in a five-game goalless streak that he will no doubt be hoping to end prior to his return to the states.