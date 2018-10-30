Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Won't be on two-game road trip
Compher (head) will not travel to Western Canada for a pair of games against the Flames and Canucks, with the trip culminating in Vancouver on Friday, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
Compher remains on injured reserve and there's no timeline for his return. At this point, the soonest that he can return is Nov. 7 against the Predators.
