Avalanche's J.T. Compher: Wrangles assist
Compher posted a power-play assist, two shots and two hits in Monday's 6-2 win over the Flames in Game 3.
Compher has two points and six hits over three games in the series. He's been a useful depth-scoring option with 32 points in 66 appearances this season, but he's probably not going to do enough to warrant fantasy attention in the first round of the playoffs.
