Avalanche's Jack Ahcan: Secures two-year deal

Ahcan agreed to terms on a two-year, $1.75 million contract with Colorado on Wednesday, David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports.

Ahcan will continue to face an uphill battle when it comes to securing a permanent spot on the Avs' blue line. Last year, the 29-year-old defenseman played in just 11 regular-season games for the club, notching two assists, six hits and eight shots. Even if he does make the team coming out of camp, Ahcan doesn't offer enough offensive upside or category coverage to be worth taking in most fantasy formats.