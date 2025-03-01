Drury scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Drury ended his eight-game point drought with the tally, which ended up being the game-winner. The 25-year-old center has been playing on the third line lately, and while his value hasn't shown up in offense, he offers a bit of defensive stability and good faceoff skills, areas that the Avalanche were lacking in the bottom six. For the season, Drury has six goals, 12 points, 79 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 51 appearances between Colorado and Carolina.