Drury scored an empty-net goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Drury has scored in consecutive contests and has a total of four tallies on 21 shots across 13 games with the Avalanche. The 25-year-old is centering the third line, and while it hasn't led to consistent offense, he's at no risk of slipping out of the lineup at this time. He's produced seven goals, 13 points, 81 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 52 appearances between Colorado and Carolina in 2024-25.