Drury scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Drury tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period with his goal. The 25-year-old center is filling a third-line role so far this year, and it's not one that's come with a lot of offense. He has two points, nine shots on net, three hits, three blocked shots and four PIM across seven appearances. His fantasy value will be limited to deeper formats that reward faceoffs.