Johnson recorded an assist, two blocks and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Vancouver.

Johnson's shot attempt was off the mark, but the puck bounced off the back boards and Ryan Johansen was in position to backhand it in for Colorado's first goal. It was the third point in two games for Johnson, who is not known for his offense. He's up to 12 points over 55 games, the most he's had since 2018-19.