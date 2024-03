Johnson dished an assist and added two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Johnson snapped a six-point drought with the assist on the first of Sean Walker's two goals in the game. The 37-year-old Johnson is seeing steady usage on the Avalanche's third pairing this season. He's up to 15 points, his most since 2016-17, while adding 61 shots on net, 65 hits, 79 blocked shots an a plus-16 rating through 66 appearances.