Johnson recorded an assist, three shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Wild.

Johnson has a goal and an assist over his last two games after he was limited to one helper in his first 15 contests to begin his second stint with the Avalanche. The 36-year-old defenseman is finding steady playing time on the third pairing, so fantasy managers can't expect much offense from him. For the season, he has seven points, 79 shots on net, 102 hits, 113 blocked shots and a minus-22 rating through 75 appearances.