Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

Johnson scored his second goal of the season, his most since tallying three with the Penguins in 2019-20. The 36-year-old blueliner has three points over his last four outings, but he's at just eight points through 77 appearances this season. He's added 83 shots on net, 106 hits, 114 blocked shots and a minus-20 rating between the Avalanche and the Blackhawks.