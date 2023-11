Johnson notched two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Wednesday's 8-2 win over the Ducks.

Johnson has three of his four points this season over the last three games. The 36-year-old helped out on goals by Samuel Girard and Andrew Cogliano in a balanced attack from the Avalanche in this win. Johnson has added 17 shots on net, 10 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 15 appearances, though he's been limited to a third-pairing role so far.