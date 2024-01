Johnson (lower body) won't return to Saturday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Johnson was missing from the Avalanche's bench during the third period. With injuries piling up around the lineup for the team, a recall from AHL Colorado may be in order soon. Valeri Nichushkin (illness) was out Saturday, so the Avalanche dressed seven defensemen, which should allow them to at least weather Johnson's potential absence.