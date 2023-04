Johnson's lower-body injury isn't believed to be serious, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told Ryan Boulding of NHL.com on Wednesday.

Johnson was a late scratch for Game 1 versus Seattle on Tuesday, but he's day-to-day, so there's a chance he'll be back for Thursday's contest. The 36-year-old had two goals and eight points in 83 regular-season appearances between Chicago and Colorado. If he returns Thursday, then Erik Johnson might shift to being a healthy scratch.