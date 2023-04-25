Johnson (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's Game 4 matchup with Seattle, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Johnson is considered day-to-day but he'll be absent for the fourth consecutive contest. Josh Manson will continue filling in while he's out. Johnson's next chance to play will be Wednesday.
