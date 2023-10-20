Johnson recorded an assist in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Johnson helped out on a Nathan MacKinnon tally in the third period. With two assists through four games, Johnson has done an acceptable job on offense in his third-pairing role. The 36-year-old defenseman has added four blocked shots, four shots on goal and a plus-2 rating. He'll likely see limited minutes given the talent of the Avalanche's top four on the blue line, but Johnson can still chip in a decent number of blocks as long as he stays healthy.