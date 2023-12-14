Johnson recorded an assist, four blocked shots, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sabres.

Johnson went nearly a month between points -- his drought stood as 13 games before he set up a Sam Malinski tally in the third. The 36-year-old Johnson maintains his place in the lineup for his defensive acumen rather than his offense, so long stretches between points aren't uncommon for him. On the year, he's produced a goal, four helpers, 37 shots on net, 29 blocked shots, 19 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-5 rating across 29 outings in a third-pairing role.