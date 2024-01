Johnson had two assists, five blocks and four penalty minutes over 15:50 of ice time in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Stars.

Johnson had a hand in Nathan MacKinnon's first-period tally, then his third-period shot was deflected in by Jonathan Drouin to cut Dallas' lead to 4-3. It was the second two-point night of the season for the 36-year-old Johnson, who was nine points through 39 games.