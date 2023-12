Johnson scored a goal on two shots, blocked four shots and delivered one hit over 16:00 of ice time in Saturday's 6-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Johnson finished off a rush, beating Connor Hellebuyck high to the stick side. The tally snapped a 16-game stretch without a goal, and the 36-year-old defenseman has a rare point streak after posting an assist in Wednesday's win over the Sabres. Johnson has two goals and four assists while logging plus-5 over 14:48 TOI per game.