Johnson scored a goal and added three hits in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

Johnson hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since Opening Night versus the Kings. The 36-year-old defenseman has a goal and an assist through 13 contests. He's added 14 shots on net, six hits, nine blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating. Johnson's physicality was one of his selling points in his prime, but he's clearly starting to tone it down in that area, so he's not an option for most fantasy managers.