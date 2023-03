Johnson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

The goal was Johnson's first since Opening Night of the 2021-22 season. He went 146 contests between goals before putting the Avalanche up 3-1 early in the second period Monday. The 36-year-old has two points over 16 games since he was traded back to Colorado from Chicago, and he's at six points 76 shots on net, 99 hits, 110 blocked shots, 28 PIM and a minus-22 rating through 74 appearances this season.