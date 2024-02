Johnson was a healthy scratch for Tuesday's loss to the Devils.

The Avalanche called up Sam Malinski on Monday to join them on a post-break road trip. He didn't play in a loss to the Rangers on Monday but got the start against New Jersey. Rotating Johnson and Malinski appears to be a plan down the stretch, per Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now. The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Johnson is expected to play against the heavier teams. When the Avs aren't expecting a physical game, Malinski may get the start.