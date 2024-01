Johnson managed an assist in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

Johnson snapped a six-game point drought when he set up Valeri Nichushkin on the game-winning goal late in the third period. With three points over his last nine outings, Johnson remains just an occasional contributor on the scoresheet. The veteran defenseman is up to seven points, 41 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 24 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 37 appearances this season. He plays exclusively in a third-pairing role.