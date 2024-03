Johnson had an assist, two blocks and three hits in Thursday's 5-0 win over Chicago.

Johnson forced a giveaway in the Avalanche's zone to lead a 2-on-1 that ended with Zach Parise scoring Colorado's first goal. Johnson's been uncharacteristically involved on offense of late, posting a goal and four assists over the last six games. His 14 points are the most for Johnson since 2016-17 when recorded 32 as a member of the Blue Jackets.