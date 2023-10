Johnson posted an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Johnson's shot was tipped in by Mikko Rantanen for his second goal of the game at 4:59 of the third period. The 36-year-old Johnson was limited to eight points in 83 contests between the Avalanche and the Blackhawks last year. He's still capable of holding down a bottom-four role, and with Kurtis MacDermid getting more looks at forward this year, Johnson may be a fixture in the Colorado lineup.