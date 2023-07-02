Johnson signed a one-year, $775,000 deal with the Avalanche on Sunday.
Johnson tallied two goals and eight points in 83 games last season, with both goals and four points coming after he rejoined the Avalanche from the Blackhawks at the trade deadline. The 36-year-old defenseman will likely compete for a bottom-pairing role with Colorado heading into the 2023 season.
