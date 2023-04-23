Johnson (lower body) will miss Game 3 versus Seattle on Saturday, according to Peter Baugh of The Athletic.
The Avalanche will play in their third consecutive contest without Johnson. The 36-year-old defenseman had two goals and eight points in 83 regular-season appearances between Chicago and Colorado. Johnson's next chance to return will be Game 4 on Monday.
