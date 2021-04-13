MacDonald (suspension) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to play Monday against Arizona, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
MacDonald served a two-game suspension for his hit on Ryan Hartman on April 7. The 28-year-old blueliner has seven points in 27 games this season, including four over his last five contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Handed two-game suspension•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Will have disciplinary hearing•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Collects assist in Wednesday's loss•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Helpers in back-to-back games•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Slides assist Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Ready to rock•