MacDonald (undisclosed) recorded an assist in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Sharks.

MacDonald missed seven games with the injury. He played on the third pairing in his return, drawing 14:58 of ice time. His assist came on a Tyson Jost goal in the second period. MacDonald has eight points, 46 shots on net, 30 hits, 29 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 30 outings.