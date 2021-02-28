MacDonald scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Coyotes.

MacDonald got in deep in the second period and scored a wraparound goal. That's some bold work for the 28-year-old depth defenseman in just his sixth game of the season. The goal is his first point of the year. He's added 16 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. MacDonald will likely stay in the lineup while Cale Makar (upper body) and Erik Johnson (upper body) are out.