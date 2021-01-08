MacDonald was placed on waivers Friday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.
MacDonald will head to the AHL for the length of the 2020-21 campaign. The 27-year-old blueliner notched 16 goals and 42 points in 56 minor-league contests last season.
