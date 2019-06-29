Avalanche's Jacob MacDonald: Dished to Colorado
The Panthers traded MacDonald to the Avalanche on Saturday in exchange for Dominic Toninato, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.
MacDonald should provide the Avalanche with some organizational scoring depth along the blue line, but a minus-2 rating despite notching 43 points last season suggests he has some work to do on the defensive end of the ice. The Avs have a number of solid blueliners, but MacDonald's offensive prowess may provide him with an opportunity to camp with Colorado for an opportunity to earn an Opening NIght roster spot.
