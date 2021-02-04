MacDonald was assigned to the taxi squad Wednesday, CBS Sports reports.
MacDonald suited up for the last two games, firing seven shots on net and dishing out two hits. He can continue practicing with the team, but he'll need to be activated to play in another NHL game. The Avalanche's next scheduled contest is Saturday against the Blues.
