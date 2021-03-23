MacDonald posted an assist, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Monday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

MacDonald had the secondary helper on Nazem Kadri's second-period tally. The 28-year-old MacDonald has accumulated three points, 35 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-9 rating in 18 contests. He seems to have an edge over Dan Renouf for bottom-four playing time on the blue line.