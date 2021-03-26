MacDonald left Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights after being struck by a puck, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

MacDonald also appeared to be laboring a bit after a hit from Ryan Reaves, but it was a run-in with the puck that forced him out of Thursday's contest. Per Baugh, head coach Jared Bednar is expecting an update on MacDonald's status Friday. Consider the 28-year-old defenseman day-to-day for now.