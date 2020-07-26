MacDonald was cut from the team's final 31-man roster Sunday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.
The 27-year-old was considered a long-shot to make the roster ahead of the restart, especially considering he hasn't seen NHL action since 2018. Along with MacDonald, goaltender Adam Werner was cut by the team.
